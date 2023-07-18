Illinois State Police: Man dies after traffic stop in Rockford

ISP says their investigation is ongoing and no further information will be released at this time.
By Meghan Schobinger
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 5:17 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Illinois State Police are investigating how a man died after a traffic stop Monday evening in Rockford.

According to a statement from ISP, officers stopped a vehicle just before 8 p.m., July 17, near the intersection of 10th Avenue and Kishwaukee Street.

“During the stop, an ambulance was called to the scene at the request of the driver and sole occupant of the vehicle. The subject was subsequently transported by ambulance to an area hospital, where he was pronounced deceased,” the statement from Illinois State Police goes on to say.

The statement comes as the Rockford Police Department denies any involvement in the death of Lamar Bell, who family say died during a traffic stop Monday evening. On Tuesday, claims alleging law enforcement’s involvement in Bell’s death circulated social media platforms.

23 News also reached out to the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office who denied its involvement in the incident.

Illinois State Police have not released the name of the person who died after the traffic stop, saying an autopsy has been scheduled for Wednesday, July 19.

This is a developing story. 23 News will provide updates as we learn more.

