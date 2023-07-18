Frontier celebrates 29th anniversary with $29 airfare deal

Frontier Airlines announced a $29 airfare deal for its 29th anniversary.(Frontier Airlines)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 4:49 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
(Gray News) – Frontier Airlines announced a blockbuster customer appreciation event on Tuesday which will include $29 fares for travel until November.

In a release, the airline said the event commemorates its 29th anniversary since it began operating.

The $29 fares are valid through Nov. 15 of this year.

Along with the travel deal, the company announced there would be a $29 add-on bundle that includes a carry-on bag, checked bag and seat selection.

Another bundle is on sale for $49. This bundle includes all of the benefits of the first bundle and is also refundable.

The airline is also allowing one free change to any reservations made and bonus Frontier Miles added to your account when you buy a bundle.

The event runs for three days from July 18 to July 20.

“We are celebrating our 29th birthday by thanking our customers with a truly first-of-its-kind deal,” said Tyri Squyres, vice president of marketing at Frontier Airlines.

For more information and to book flights visit flyfrontier.com.

