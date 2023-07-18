Dementia rate in Stephenson County residents is rapidly growing, experts say

11.9% of Stephenson County's population who is over 65 lives with some form of Dementia.
By Elisa Reamer
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 11:18 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
STEPHENSON COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - One county in northwest Illinois faces a growing need for treatment for people living with dementia. Residents in Stephenson County are more likely to develop the brain disorder than those who live in nearby counties.

For the first time, the Alzheimer’s Association International Conference released data available for every county throughout the state. Stephenson County has more people living with the disease than in Winnebago, Boone and Ogle counties.

“It is showing a higher prevalence of Alzheimer’s in Stephenson County. Percentage is 11.9%,″ said Aileen Zei, Alzheimer’s Association education manager.

In the county, nearly 12% of residents over the age of 65 live with some form of dementia. That’s .5% higher than Winnebago County and nearly 2% higher than Boone County.

“We’re hoping this information will help raise awareness of the Alzheimer’s crisis in specific communities,” Zei said.

She says many things can play a factor including race. Black and Hispanic residents are two times more likely to develop the disease. Stephenson County’s population also tends to be older.

“It could be, you know, we’re seeing more people are getting diagnosed which is great because we want people to have that diagnoses early on,” Zei said.

Freeport’s Parkview Home has eight patients in its memory care unit.

“Living with Alzheimer’s disease or dementia can be very challenging, freighting, stressful,” said Ferol Labash, Parview Home executive director.

For those who worry about getting Alzheimer’s or dementia, there are things you can do to help.

“What we kind of recommend is more of a dash diet, a Mediterranean kind of thing where you’re eating more health alternatives,” Zei said. “What’s good for the heart, is also good for the brain.”

“Exercises, physical activities, (the residents) do brain exercises, mental games,” Labash said.

Zei hopes the newly released county by county data pushes community leaders to offer better health problems, increase funding and provide more resources for those living with Alzheimer’s in Stephenson County.

Signs of dementia beyond memory loss can include someone living in a different time period, they can’t do the tasks they used to easily do and a calm person may become more argumentative.

