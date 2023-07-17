WATCH: Jason Aldean ends concert early after suffering from heat exhaustion

County singer Jason Aldean had to cut a concert short because of dehydration and heat exhaustion. (Credit: K.C. Schweizer, TMX, CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 7:54 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARTFORD, Conn. (CNN) - Country singer Jason Aldean is on the mend after a heat-related medical incident on Saturday.

He had to end a concert early in Connecticut because of a combination of dehydration and heat exhaustion.

Aldean said he received two IVs and is now “feeling a lot better.”

The venue says the show will be rescheduled some time in the future.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting in Rockford.
Man dies after Sunday morning shooting in Rockford, investigation
A 41-year-old man has been killed from the injuries he sustained from a shooting in Rockford...
Man killed from Friday night shooting in Rockford
Paris Powell wants to give people the chance of a lifetime, especially if they missed out on...
Rockford woman hosts prom for people who never went to theirs
An 11-year-old boy in Texas has gone viral after video captured him ringing a doorbell to ask...
‘I need some friends’: Video of 11-year-old bullied boy asking for help goes viral
Raheem King, 27, will spend life in prison for the triple murder in 2018.
Rockford man gets life in prison for 2018 party bus massacre

Latest News

FILE - Elton John performs at the final show of his 'Farewell Yellow Brick Road' tour in...
Elton John backs Kevin Spacey’s testimony at the actor’s sexual assault trial
FILE - The 40-car CSX train, which was operating on tracks owned by Norfolk Southern, derailed...
Freight train derails in southeast Pennsylvania, but no known injuries or hazards
In this photo tweeted by WSB-TV's Steve Gehlbach, Hampton Police Chief James Turner, center,...
Georgia mass shooting suspect is killed during intense search; 3 officers are wounded, police say
Isabelita Garcia
Day care worker charged after appearing to kick toddler on video