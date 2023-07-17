Smoke to persist overnight, workweek to begin quietly

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - All things considered, our weekend turned out to be a quite pleasant one in northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin. Temperatures went from the middle 80s Saturday to the lower 80s Sunday as humidity levels dropped off to more comfortable territory.

If there’s to be one complaint registered regarding our weather of late, it’d undoubtedly be the return of Canadian wildfire smoke to our airspace, and the diminished air quality that it’s produced. While nowhere near as dangerously unhealthy as our air quality was a few short weeks ago, there’s been enough smoke in our skies, and close to ground level, that Air Quality Alerts were deemed necessary throughout much of the Midwest, the Stateline no exception. As of Sunday evening, air quality remained “Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups” by the EPA, meaning those with respiratory ailments as well as the elderly are particularly at risk due to the elevated smoke concentrations.

Air quality is still considered to be unhealthy fro sensitive groups Sunday evening. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

The good news this go-around is that this is going to be a very brief spell of smoky skies. The jet stream’s forecast to drop southward as we proceed through our Monday, meaning a rather quick drop-off in smoke is likely, corresponding with a similarly quick improvement in air quality as the day progresses.

Smoke may be around early in the day Monday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Improvements are likely on the smoke front as the day goes on Monday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Much improved conditions are likely by Monday evening. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

The good news doesn’t end there! Bright sunshine is to be present for most, if not all of the day. Only a few cottony fair weather cumulus clouds are to decorate our skies in the afternoon hours Monday. With northwesterly winds to remain in tow, expect temperatures to top out in similar territory to those seen Sunday, and humidity levels are to remain extremely comfortable as well.

Sunshine should dominate for the first part of Monday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

A few clouds are possible later in the day Monday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Tuesday, for the most part, looks to be quite similar to Monday, only featuring a bit more in the way of afternoon cloudiness as well as perhaps a slight uptick in humidity. Temperatures are again to top out in the lower 80s.

Sunshine gets our day going on Tuesday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

More cloudiness will filter in later in the day Tuesday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Wednesday’s to see more of an uptick in temperatures and humidity levels, though nothing oppressive is in the cards. There may be just enough moisture around that a stray storm my blossom in the afternoon hours, though that’s far from a slam dunk at this stage in the game. Wednesday high temperatures are to reach the middle 80s.

Sunshine will give way to a few more clouds Wednesday as things turn warmer and more humid. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Rain chances appear to be quite paltry in the week ahead. In fact, NOAA’s Weather Prediction Center’s Five Day Precipitation Outlook calls for little, if any rainfall to come in these parts this workweek.

Overall, rain chances appear to be few and far between this week. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

It’s a potentially ominous development in the wake of the modest improvements we’d been seeing on the drought front. Make no mistake, there’s still a long way to go even with last week’s rains accounted for. Another stretch of dry weather, much like the one expected this week, may quite possibly completely undo any positive momentum we had managed to generate over the past week.

Only modest improvements are being reported with our ongoing drought situation. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.