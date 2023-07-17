Several areas in Freeport under boil order

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - The city of Freeport announces Monday that several streets are under a boil order.

The announcement comes as the city continues to repair a water main break.

The areas that are under the boil order are:

Wheatland Terrace

Countryside Lane

Countryside Court

Sandy Point Drive

Farmdale Lane

Wild Oats Trail

Barley Ridge Trail

The boil order will remain in effect until laboratory sampling confirms the water is safe, which may be on Wednesday morning.

Residents are urged to use bottled or boiled tap water.

