Several areas in Freeport under boil order
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 3:29 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - The city of Freeport announces Monday that several streets are under a boil order.
The announcement comes as the city continues to repair a water main break.
The areas that are under the boil order are:
- Wheatland Terrace
- Countryside Lane
- Countryside Court
- Sandy Point Drive
- Farmdale Lane
- Wild Oats Trail
- Barley Ridge Trail
The boil order will remain in effect until laboratory sampling confirms the water is safe, which may be on Wednesday morning.
Residents are urged to use bottled or boiled tap water.
