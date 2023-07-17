Several areas in Freeport under boil order

(MGN)
By Jason Barabasz
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 3:29 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - The city of Freeport announces Monday that several streets are under a boil order.

The announcement comes as the city continues to repair a water main break.

The areas that are under the boil order are:

  • Wheatland Terrace
  • Countryside Lane
  • Countryside Court
  • Sandy Point Drive
  • Farmdale Lane
  • Wild Oats Trail
  • Barley Ridge Trail

The boil order will remain in effect until laboratory sampling confirms the water is safe, which may be on Wednesday morning.

Residents are urged to use bottled or boiled tap water.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting
Man dies after Sunday morning shooting in Rockford
A 41-year-old man has been killed from the injuries he sustained from a shooting in Rockford...
Man killed from Friday night shooting in Rockford
Paris Powell wants to give people the chance of a lifetime, especially if they missed out on...
Rockford woman hosts prom for people who never went to theirs
Police say 25-year-old Carlee Russell has been found alive after she disappeared after calling...
Alabama woman who went missing after calling 911 found alive
An 11-year-old boy in Texas has gone viral after video captured him ringing a doorbell to ask...
‘I need some friends’: Video of 11-year-old bullied boy asking for help goes viral

Latest News

Cleo Thomas, 54, of Rockford was arrested July 15 and lodged in the Winnebago County jail.
Rockford man faces multiple child sexual abuse charges
ComEd bribery trial
Judge dismisses bribery charge against ComEd in case that led to Speaker Madigan indictment
barn weddings
Proposed bill threatens future of Wisconsin barn wedding venues
Leaders say 988 has made it easier and more convenient for people to reach out for help when...
Mental health leaders reflect as ‘9-8-8′ crisis hotline hits milestone