A sea turtle is the first animal to receive a CT scan at this hospital

A sea turtle is the first animal to receive a CT scan at a hospital in Decatur, Alabama.
A sea turtle is the first animal to receive a CT scan at a hospital in Decatur, Alabama.(Cook Museum of Natural Science)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 1:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DECATUR, Ala. (CNN) – A Kemp’s Ridley sea turtle named Kale is the first animal to receive a CT scan at an Alabama hospital.

Kale was brought to the Cook Museum of Natural Science in 2020 after being accidentally caught by a fisherman in Chesapeake Bay. He has been healing ever since.

The CT scan was done to monitor the deep infections in his shell.

The museum in Decatur said Kale, who is one of the most endangered species of sea turtle in the world, is “doing just fine.”

A sea turtle is the first animal to receive a CT scan at an Alabama hospital.
A sea turtle is the first animal to receive a CT scan at an Alabama hospital.(Cook Museum of Natural Science)

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting
Man dies after Sunday morning shooting in Rockford
A 41-year-old man has been killed from the injuries he sustained from a shooting in Rockford...
Man killed from Friday night shooting in Rockford
Paris Powell wants to give people the chance of a lifetime, especially if they missed out on...
Rockford woman hosts prom for people who never went to theirs
An 11-year-old boy in Texas has gone viral after video captured him ringing a doorbell to ask...
‘I need some friends’: Video of 11-year-old bullied boy asking for help goes viral
Raheem King, 27, will spend life in prison for the triple murder in 2018.
Rockford man gets life in prison for 2018 party bus massacre

Latest News

FILE - Workers load grain at a grain port in Izmail, Ukraine, on April 26, 2023.
Russia halts landmark deal that allowed Ukraine to export grain at time of growing hunger
FILE - Elton John performs at the final show of his 'Farewell Yellow Brick Road' tour in...
Elton John lends celebrity support to Kevin Spacey at the actor’s sexual assault trial
FILE - A person rides a bicycle along the shore of Lake Michigan as the downtown skyline is...
Unhealthy air quality lingers across parts of U.S. from drifting Canadian wildfire smoke
Cleo Thomas, 54, of Rockford was arrested July 15 and lodged in the Winnebago County jail.
Rockford man faces multiple child sexual abuse charges