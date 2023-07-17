Rockford man faces multiple child sexual abuse charges

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 54-year-old Rockford man faces four counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse involving two children.

Cleo Thomas was taken into custody Saturday and lodged in the Winnebago County jail.

According to police, Thomas’ arrest stems from a child sexual abuse report filed in May this year. During the initial investigation, a second child victim was identified.

Thomas also faces one count of indecent solicitation of a child.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.