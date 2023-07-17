Rockford man faces multiple child sexual abuse charges

Cleo Thomas, 54, of Rockford was arrested July 15 and lodged in the Winnebago County jail.
Cleo Thomas, 54, of Rockford was arrested July 15 and lodged in the Winnebago County jail.(Winnebago County jail)
By Meghan Schobinger
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 1:26 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 54-year-old Rockford man faces four counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse involving two children.

Cleo Thomas was taken into custody Saturday and lodged in the Winnebago County jail.

According to police, Thomas’ arrest stems from a child sexual abuse report filed in May this year. During the initial investigation, a second child victim was identified.

Thomas also faces one count of indecent solicitation of a child.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting
Man dies after Sunday morning shooting in Rockford
A 41-year-old man has been killed from the injuries he sustained from a shooting in Rockford...
Man killed from Friday night shooting in Rockford
Paris Powell wants to give people the chance of a lifetime, especially if they missed out on...
Rockford woman hosts prom for people who never went to theirs
An 11-year-old boy in Texas has gone viral after video captured him ringing a doorbell to ask...
‘I need some friends’: Video of 11-year-old bullied boy asking for help goes viral
Raheem King, 27, will spend life in prison for the triple murder in 2018.
Rockford man gets life in prison for 2018 party bus massacre

Latest News

ComEd bribery trial
Judge dismisses bribery charge against ComEd in case that led to Speaker Madigan indictment
barn weddings
Proposed bill threatens future of Wisconsin barn wedding venues
Leaders say 988 has made it easier and more convenient for people to reach out for help when...
Mental health leaders reflect as ‘9-8-8′ crisis hotline hits milestone
Leaders say 988 has made it easier and more convenient for people to reach out for help when...
Mental health leaders celebrate one year of 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline