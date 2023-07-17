Robert Dofflemyer wins Aldeen Cup by 12 strokes

By Gia Lanci
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 10:40 PM CDT
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Robert Dofflemyer took home his first Aldeen Cup victory after shooting an even-par 72 in Sunday’s final round. Going into the second round he was leading by seven strokes but made his lead even greater winning it by 12 strokes even with his struggles in the back nine.

TJ Baker was the defending champion of the Aldeen Cup, winning three straight prior to this. He finished in fifth behind their other groupmate, Danny Gorman. Gorman finished in third with six above par. Napperville’s Kyle Slekta, who won the Aldeen Cup in 2019, finished second this year.

