Proposed bill threatens future of Wisconsin barn wedding venues

barn weddings
barn weddings(WMTV/Camberyn Kelley)
By Camberyn Kelley
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 10:22 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOUNT HOREB, Wis. (WMTV) - Local farmers are raising concerns about a bill that could change the future of their barn wedding businesses.

Bill SB 332, formerly AB 304, states guests can drink wine and beer at these farms no more than six days a year and one day per month.

Not only will this impact couples but also the income of many local farmers. These private venues would also be required to have liquor licenses.

Owner of Bridle Barns and Gardens Pamela Pennington says her family farm has operated for years without selling or purchasing alcohol.

“Just like a park shelter, just like a campground, just like a cottage up North--why can’t you rent a place and have your family and friends come for a lovely gathering and supply your own beverages and food?” she asked

Pennington points to the economic power of local venues throughout the state.

“We have a huge impact on the local community--not only do our staff that work, but our events also come from the local community,” Pennington said. “But we alone are responsible for millions of dollars in hotel revenue.”

The caps put on the venues would trickle down to florists like Phil Molina and his wife.

“The bill as it currently stands is forcing trying to force venues to get a liquor license of which there basically aren’t many,” Molina said. “In most towns, the quotas are already used up.”

It was only in June that the florists got their permit to hold events. But on that same day -- they were shocked by the news of AB 304.

“We were down at the Capitol testifying for the Assembly bill, shocked and stunned, so it was not a celebratory occasion that night,” he said.

Farmer Jean Bahn says legislators fail to mention the major cut in revenue for businesses and the heartbreak for their customers.

“What am I to tell them?” Bahn said. “I just I lose sleep myself just thinking about next June. I have 4 weddings that month. "

Bahn serves as the Wisconsin Agricultural Tourism Association’s Advocacy Chairman and says her goal is to speak up about what is at stake.

“I don’t think any of them that authored this has a good knowledge of how we operate and obviously don’t care to find out,” Bahn said.

These farmers urge Wisconsinites to reach out to the state’s senators. The next time the bill will be presented to the senate is in September.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting in Rockford.
Man dies after Sunday morning shooting in Rockford, investigation
A 41-year-old man has been killed from the injuries he sustained from a shooting in Rockford...
Man killed from Friday night shooting in Rockford
Paris Powell wants to give people the chance of a lifetime, especially if they missed out on...
Rockford woman hosts prom for people who never went to theirs
An 11-year-old boy in Texas has gone viral after video captured him ringing a doorbell to ask...
‘I need some friends’: Video of 11-year-old bullied boy asking for help goes viral
Raheem King, 27, will spend life in prison for the triple murder in 2018.
Rockford man gets life in prison for 2018 party bus massacre

Latest News

Leaders say 988 has made it easier and more convenient for people to reach out for help when...
Mental health leaders celebrate one year of 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline
Leaders say 988 has made it easier and more convenient for people to reach out for help when...
Mental health leaders celebrate one year of 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline
Shooting in Rockford.
Man dies after Sunday morning shooting in Rockford, investigation
Park District leaders encourage people to unplug from their devices and plug into play and...
Belvidere Park District celebrates 5th annual Unplug Illinois Day