Powerball ticket worth $1 million sold in South Beloit

By Meghan Schobinger
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 5:27 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - If you bought a Powerball ticket in South Beloit recently, you could be $1 million richer.

Officials from the Illinois Lottery report that the winning ticket was sold July 8 at the Fas Mart on Manchester Road in South Beloit.

The winning ticket matched all five numbers: 7-23-24-32-43, only missing the more than $630 million winning jackpot by the Powerball number, which was 18.

