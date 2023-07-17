Officials: Freeport boil order will likely be lifted Wednesday morning

By Jason Barabasz
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 3:29 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - City officials say a boil order issued Monday for some areas in Freeport will likely last through Wednesday morning.

Water samples collected Monday night during water main repair will undergo a 24-hour testing period, indicating whether or not the boil order can be lifted.

Residents on the following streets should continue safety precautions until the boil order has been lifted:

  • Wheatland Terrace
  • Countryside Lane
  • Countryside Court
  • Sandy Point Drive
  • Farmdale Lane
  • Wild Oats Trail
  • Barley Ridge Trail

Residents are urged to use bottled or boiled tap water.

