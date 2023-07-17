Officials: Freeport boil order lifted Wednesday morning

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - City officials say a boil order issued Monday for some areas in Freeport has been lifted.

The announcement came around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday after samples collected Monday underwent a 24-hour testing period.

Residents on the following streets are now free to use tap water as usual:

Wheatland Terrace

Countryside Lane

Countryside Court

Sandy Point Drive

Farmdale Lane

Wild Oats Trail

Barley Ridge Trail

