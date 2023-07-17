Officials: Freeport boil order lifted Wednesday morning

By Jason Barabasz
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 3:29 PM CDT|Updated: Jul. 17, 2023 at 5:50 PM CDT
FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - City officials say a boil order issued Monday for some areas in Freeport has been lifted.

The announcement came around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday after samples collected Monday underwent a 24-hour testing period.

Residents on the following streets are now free to use tap water as usual:

  • Wheatland Terrace
  • Countryside Lane
  • Countryside Court
  • Sandy Point Drive
  • Farmdale Lane
  • Wild Oats Trail
  • Barley Ridge Trail

