Officials: Freeport boil order lifted Wednesday morning
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 3:29 PM CDT|Updated: Jul. 17, 2023 at 5:50 PM CDT
FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - City officials say a boil order issued Monday for some areas in Freeport has been lifted.
The announcement came around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday after samples collected Monday underwent a 24-hour testing period.
Residents on the following streets are now free to use tap water as usual:
- Wheatland Terrace
- Countryside Lane
- Countryside Court
- Sandy Point Drive
- Farmdale Lane
- Wild Oats Trail
- Barley Ridge Trail
