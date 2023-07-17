Mental health leaders reflect as ‘9-8-8′ crisis hotline hits milestone

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Sunday officially marks one year of the shortened 9-8-8 Crisis Hotline. Mental health leaders say 988 has motivated people to reach out for help within the last year because it’s more convenient than memorizing the old 10-digit number.

“I think the movement to a three-digit number has really helped individuals and I know there has been a large increase in calls,” said Danielle Angileri, National Alliance on Mental Illness-Northern Illinois executive director.

“988 essentially was to help take away those calls going to 911 that were focused on mental health, so you can get the right response to your situation,” said State Representative Maurice West.

The lifeline offers 24/7 call, text and chat services for people who are going through emotional distress, struggling with suicidal thoughts or abusing substances.

“It’s something that we direct anybody that is having a hard time or maybe they don’t know who to talk to or don’t want to talk to anybody, 988 is a great way to get somebody,” said Kirsten Mary Edmunds, Tommy Corral Memorial Foundation outreach coordinator.

Tommy Corral Memorial Foundation is a nonprofit organization that focuses on improving people’s mental health. They put 988 on their bracelets, billboards and share it during their mental health first aid training courses.

“I have heard a lot of people come back to us and say they do like it because it’s private,” Edmunds said. “I’ve personally also texted 988 before too and it’s something that’s helped me.”

Shatter Our Silence and KP Counseling founder Kevin Polky says even though it’s a national line, it connects people with counselors nearby,

“If it’s somebody who calls and is seeking assistance on how to help someone who is in a dark place, they can also do that as well,” Polky said.

He says it’s important to reach out for help when suffering through a loss of a loved one, a breakup or any other traumatic event.

“Sometimes just sharing it and having someone listen or hear me is enough to kind of dissipate some of that darkness,” Polky said.

He says 9-1-1 should still be called if immediate attention is required such as actively attempting to commit suicide or someone has already taken substances.

The mental health line is for more than just suicidal thoughts. Anyone experiencing emotional distress of any form should reach out for help.

