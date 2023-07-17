Mayor weighs in: ‘No’ to PLA amendment for Rockford’s Barber Colman project

Barber Colman campus
Barber Colman campus(WIFR)
By Jake Pearson
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 6:20 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - After a week of heated debate, the Rockford City Council with Mayor Tom McNamara’s tie-breaking vote, says no to a Project Labor Agreement (PLA) on the Barber Colman redevelopment project. The vote was 7-7 and McNamara decided against the amendment.

Council members voted as follows:

1st: Tim Durkee, N

2nd: Jonathan Logemann, Y

3rd: Chad Tuneberg, Y

4th: Kevin Frost, Y

5th: Gabrielle Torina, N

6th: April Prunty, N

7th: Janessa Wilkins, N

8th: Karen Hoffman, Y

9th: Bill Rose, N

10th: Frank Beach, Y

11th: Isidro Barrios, Y

12th: Gina Meeks, N

13th: Jeff Bailey,  N

14th: Mark Bonne, Y

Earlier in the evening, council member Mark Bonne, D-14th Ward with a second by council member Gina Meeks, D-12th Ward, the council agreed to a revote on the Barber Colman PLA approved at last Monday’s City Council meeting.

On July 10, council members voted 7-6 to move forward on the PLA for the Barber Colman redevelopment. It would have required project developer J. Jeffers to utilize labor unions from Rockford and the surrounding area.

The developer had said a forced PLA would put the project in jeopardy.

On July 13, Mark Bonne, who represents the 14th Ward for the city of Rockford, issued a statement saying he will file a motion for a revote so that council member Janessa Wilkins, who missed Monday’s meeting, could have a voice.

The city council will vote for the redevelopment agreement, deciding when construction will begin on the Barber Colman redevelopment.

J. Jeffers has developed a proposed plan for the Barber Colman building, which has been vacant for nearly two decades. The plan has called for a budget of $300-$400 million dollars to reshape the 26-acre property by adding residential, commercial and multicultural uses to the site.

23 News will have more coverage of the City Council’s decisions on the Barber Colman redevelopment at 10 p.m.

