Future of Rockford’s Barber Colman project hangs on revote

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Following a motion to reconsider by council member Mark Bonne, D-14th Ward and a second by council member Gina Meeks D-12th Ward, the Rockford City Council votes yes to revote on the Barber Colman Project Labor Agreement (PLA) at Monday’s city council meeting.

As a result, 13-1 decided they will reconsider the PLA vote from last Monday’s city council meeting.

Council members decided July 10 in a 7-6 vote to move forward on the Barber Colman redevelopment with a PLA, which would utilize labor unions from Rockford and the surrounding area. Project developer J. Jeffers has said it wishes to avoid a PLA in the redevelopment plan, which puts J. Jeffers’ involvement in the project up in the air.

On July 13, Mark Bonne, who represents the 14th Ward for the city of Rockford, issued a statement saying he will file a motion for a revote so that council member Janessa Wilkins, who missed Monday’s meeting, could have a voice.

Now, city council will vote on whether or not they wish to bring the amendment back to the floor for a revote.

In the case that a revote does bring the amendment back for reconsideration, the council will then revote on the PLA provision that was added to the proposed development agreement with J. Jeffers. The current provision states:

“The developer will sign a Project Labor Agreement acceptable to the Northwestern Illinois Building Trades covering construction to be performed on the project.”

If the amendment vote is overturned, the city council will vote for the redevelopment agreement, deciding when construction will begin on the Barber Colman redevelopment.

J. Jeffers has developed a proposed plan for the Barber Colman building, which has been vacant for nearly two decades. The plan has called for a budget of $300-$400 million dollars to reshape the 26-acre property by adding residential, commercial and multicultural uses to the site.

