Big upgrades headed to Freeport as work begins on South Adams Avenue

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - Drivers will soon see detours on a well-traveled street in Freeport as road work is set to begin.

“This is one of the older parts of town that hasn’t seen a major renovation in quite a while,” Rob Boyer said, Freeport’s city manager.

Five years ago, leaders approved a plan to upgrade city streets. Now, South Adams Avenue will get its long-awaited $10 million makeover.

“The neighborhood is really going down, so we would like to see it clean up,” said Rosie Corbit who has lived in Freeport since 1982.

Corbit says over the years she saw lots of changes, but she only begged for one; the reconstruction of South Adams Avenue. Now after decades of waiting and thousands of dollars in vehicle repairs, she and her neighbors will get their wish.

“It’s terrible. Hitting the pot holes, messing your tires up, your front end alignment going out,” said Corbit.

Boyer says residents like Corbit won’t need to worry about their tires popping anymore and won’t have their pockets hurting anymore by forking out thousands of dollars.

He says residents will also see a new storm sewer system that will hopefully prevent flooding from heavy rainfall, a new gas main and an upgrade to its 130 year old water main that will provide better water.

“It’s going to provide a much smoother pavement surface obviously for driving. Reducing high frequency water main breaks,” said Boyer.

“I hope Freeport can change even with the sidewalks and stuff,” said Corbit.

Corbit says crumbling sidewalks is only another item on the list of many improvements she wishes to see done. Some of these improvements consist of semis to take a different route instead of going through the neighborhood where kids play. She also says her home shakes and items fall off her walls as semis drive through the area as well. Corbit also hopes for the neglected homes in the area to be torn down by the city. She says years ago homes used to be owned and now they are mainly rented by neglectful renters.

“I’m just glad they getting off their butt and doing it now,” Corbit said.

Workers already started removing large trees for the project and by the end of this week, construction on the road will take place.

Boyer asks residents to be patient as city engineers work to get the road done as quickly as possible by the end of this year. During the next ten months of construction, the road will be closed to all drivers, except for residents who need to go home, and detours will be available soon.

