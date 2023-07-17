American kidnapped in Mexico released by captors after 8 months

The FBI says 30-year-old Monica De Leon Barba, who was kidnapped in Mexico last November, is...
The FBI says 30-year-old Monica De Leon Barba, who was kidnapped in Mexico last November, is safe and on the way home.(Source: FBI)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 11:08 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - An American woman who was kidnapped in Mexico while walking her dog is safe and on the way home, according to the FBI.

Monica De Leon Barba, 30, was kidnapped last November while walking home from work in the Mexican state of Jalisco. The FBI said her captors released her Friday night in a post on social media.

De Leon Barba will be reunited with her family in the United States.

No arrests have been made in the case.

The FBI says the investigation into the identity of De Leon Barba’s captors is ongoing.

“Our relief and joy at the safe return of Monica is profound,” said FBI Special Agent in Charge Robert K. Tripp in a statement. “The FBI investigation is far from over, but we can now work this case knowing an innocent victim is reunited with her family.”

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved. Gray News contributed to this report.

Most Read

Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
Shooting in Rockford.
Man dies after Sunday morning shooting in Rockford, investigation
Raheem King, 27, will spend life in prison for the triple murder in 2018.
Rockford man gets life in prison for 2018 party bus massacre
A 41-year-old man has been killed from the injuries he sustained from a shooting in Rockford...
Man killed from Friday night shooting in Rockford
An 11-year-old boy in Texas has gone viral after video captured him ringing a doorbell to ask...
‘I need some friends’: Video of 11-year-old bullied boy asking for help goes viral

Latest News

Family swept away by floodwaters, Pennsylvania fire chief says
In this photo tweeted by WSB-TV's Steve Gehlbach, Hampton Police Chief James Turner, center,...
Suspect in 4 Georgia deaths is killed in shootout with police, 3 officers wounded, authorities say
Leaders say 988 has made it easier and more convenient for people to reach out for help when...
Mental health leaders celebrate one year of 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline
Leaders say 988 has made it easier and more convenient for people to reach out for help when...
Mental health leaders celebrate one year of 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline