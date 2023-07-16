Rockford woman hosts prom for people who never went to theirs

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - One recent Roosevelt Community Education Center graduate wants to graduate wants to grant people the dance of a lifetime who missed the opportunity in high school to go to prom.

Paris Powell’s friend, Emily Cruz, never got the chance to go to his high school prom. When she found out, she thought of ways to re-create prom. From there it expanded into giving everyone the chance.

“I’m excited because I didn’t get to go to prom back in 2020,” Cruz said.

Powell says she hopes to bring awareness to the people who never got to experience the dance, especially when COVID swiped away their chance.

“I just hope everybody can enjoy the time, have fun and make new friends,” Powell said.

It will be from 7 to 10 p.m. July 29 at Sinnissippi Park in Rockford. Proceeds from tickets will go toward the Charity, Remedies Renewing Lives and people’s college expenses.

“Bring more awareness of domestic violence and like people who are struggling to pay for college from enrollment fees to housing fees and to just bring fun,” Powell said.

She hopes everyone has the chance to dance the night away even if it’s not in high school.

“Prom is the one night you’re supposed to talk about forever, Powell said. “When I went to prom, I still talk about it like I had so much fun I did this, I did that.”

“Some people never get to experience it and when they look back on it, they’re kind of like thinking like they should have went and this is a chance they can get to do that this time and hopefully they get to come,” Cruz said.

Cruz is blown away by Powell’s generosity and creative skills she has to put this all together.

“I’m honestly really thankful and grateful because I don’t really have much friends like that,” he said.

The community prom is all ages event, and the theme is royal wedding. Those interested in attending can purchase tickets here.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.