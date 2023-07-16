Rockford group hosts picnic to bring people together

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Some may have heard about a coalition but a broalition may be a new concept.

James Morris, Lewis Washington and another one of their friends were fishing one day and realized they wanted to do something to bring friends and family together. That’s when they came up with 815 Broalition, which is a group centered around people.

Saturday they hosted their 2nd annual community picnic to bring friends and family together.

“We are trying to have something where people can come out and have a good time without the drama,” said Lewis Washington, 815 Broalition member. “A lot of people don’t normally get together until they go to a funeral. You might not see someone from 20-30 years until you see them at a funeral. This is not a funeral. This is a good time, fun time.”

