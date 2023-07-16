Man dies after Sunday morning shooting in Rockford, investigation

Shooting in Rockford.
Shooting in Rockford.(Canva)
By Kayleigh Randle
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 10:15 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 24-year-old man has died from his injuries sustained in a shooting early Sunday morning, according to Rockford Police.

An adult male suffered life-threatening gunshot wounds, which he later died from, after a shooting took place in the 200 block of West State Street, according to a tweet from Rockford Police.

Witnesses of the investigation say, the shooting took place around four in the morning early Sunday, and at least six police cars and an ambulance were on seen during the investigation.

We will update you with any new information as we receive it.

