Local organizations join together for Community Health Fair

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - State Representative Maurice West and community partners bring 30 local organizations together for a free Community Health Fair Saturday, which focuses on people’s physical and mental health.

Saturday’s event also allowed the Veteran’s Drop-In Center to offer critical services to veterans and the Rockford Fire Department to hand out mental health and substance abuse resources.

West is a vice chair on the Mental Health Committee in the House. He hopes this event allows the community to get a holistic approach of resources to their health.

“If there’s a priority on your mental health, then everything else falls into place,” West said. “Your physical, financial, economical, social health falls into place when you focus on your mental health. I feel that’s the silver lining that came out of this pandemic. We took away the barriers around mental health and mental illness.”

