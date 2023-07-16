Local organizations join together for Community Health Fair

Information on mental health and substance abuse was handed out.
By Anthony Ferretti
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 7:09 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - State Representative Maurice West and community partners bring 30 local organizations together for a free Community Health Fair Saturday, which focuses on people’s physical and mental health.

Saturday’s event also allowed the Veteran’s Drop-In Center to offer critical services to veterans and the Rockford Fire Department to hand out mental health and substance abuse resources.

West is a vice chair on the Mental Health Committee in the House. He hopes this event allows the community to get a holistic approach of resources to their health.

“If there’s a priority on your mental health, then everything else falls into place,” West said. “Your physical, financial, economical, social health falls into place when you focus on your mental health. I feel that’s the silver lining that came out of this pandemic. We took away the barriers around mental health and mental illness.”

