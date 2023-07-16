Local golfers take the links in the 2023 Aldeen Cup first round

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - More than 30 golfers tee’d up for the Aldeen Cup Saturday at Aldeen Golf Club. All eyes were on TJ Baker who has won the last three Aldeen Cups. The Boylan grad finished the first round one over par in third place. Behind another Boylan grad, Danny Gorman who finished with an even par.

But in first place leading with seven under par is former Belvidere golfer, Robert Dofflemeyer. He shot 65 today, which tied the tournament record in a round that was previously held by Baker who shot 65 in the final round of the 2022 Aldeen Cup.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.