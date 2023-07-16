Belvidere Park District celebrates 5th annual Unplug Illinois Day

Park District leaders encourage people to unplug from their devices and plug into play and family time.
By Anthony Ferretti
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 10:19 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - The Belvidere community spends part of their Saturday unplugged from using their electronics and plugged into family, friendship and more. Unplug Illinois Day started five years ago to get outside and this is the third year the Belvidere Park District put on the event for residents.

Attendees get to participate in several outdoor activities including fishing, drawing with chalk and tye-dye.

Organizers say this is a great way to get the community to explore other activities to live a happier and healthier life.

“We seen the people really tend to enjoy just being outside and seeing first and foremost being in the park,” said Sean Cramer, Belvidere Park District special recreation supervisor. “People really enjoy experiencing and seeing the different activities that we have.”

