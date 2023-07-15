Man killed from Friday night shooting in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 41-year-old man has been killed from the injuries he sustained from a shooting in Rockford Friday night.

Rockford police responded around 7:30 p.m. Friday to the 3500 block of Elm St. in Rockford. They found a man with life-threatening injuries.

Just before 9 a.m. Saturday police say the man died from his injuries as a result of the shooting.

Anyone with information can send an anonymous tip by texting RPDTIP and the information to 847411.

