Man killed from Friday night shooting in Rockford
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 1:58 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 41-year-old man has been killed from the injuries he sustained from a shooting in Rockford Friday night.
Rockford police responded around 7:30 p.m. Friday to the 3500 block of Elm St. in Rockford. They found a man with life-threatening injuries.
Just before 9 a.m. Saturday police say the man died from his injuries as a result of the shooting.
Anyone with information can send an anonymous tip by texting RPDTIP and the information to 847411.
