Man killed from Friday night shooting in Rockford

A 41-year-old man has been killed from the injuries he sustained from a shooting in Rockford...
A 41-year-old man has been killed from the injuries he sustained from a shooting in Rockford Friday night.
By Anthony Ferretti
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 1:58 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 41-year-old man has been killed from the injuries he sustained from a shooting in Rockford Friday night.

Rockford police responded around 7:30 p.m. Friday to the 3500 block of Elm St. in Rockford. They found a man with life-threatening injuries.

Just before 9 a.m. Saturday police say the man died from his injuries as a result of the shooting.

Anyone with information can send an anonymous tip by texting RPDTIP and the information to 847411.

Talcott Free Library leaders took extra safety precautions to make sure no employees, library...
Protestors gather at Talcott Free Library in response to Friday's drag queen Q&A event
Rockford city leaders make their voices heard about the Barber Colman redevelopment project...
Rockford leaders speak at downtown Embassy Suites Friday for Barber Colman redevelopment
