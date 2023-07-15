Calm day but active evening, more rain for weekend nights

By Kayleigh Randle
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 10:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Storms that were set to reach the region came in slow and broke through the evening with some rainfall, while the severe parts of the storm remained south.

With highs in the upper-80s and dew points breaking oppressive levels, it was almost suffocating to step outside today. The sun shined down on the region most of the day until gloomy clouds rolled in and brought with it some evening storms.

These storms stayed south of Winnebago county but picked up speed rather quickly becoming a severe thunderstorm warning. Winds ramped up to 70 mph in areas like Lee, Ogle, DeKalb and La Salle counties. Multiple sightings of funnel clouds were spotted along with heavy rainfall.

No tornados were confirmed to have touched down as most of them moved east into Chicagoland.

The remainder of the night remained calm and cool which will continue overnight into Saturday. We could see a stray shower or two in the early hours of the morning but not for long. Most of Saturday will be clear and sunny with temperatures still in the mid-80s. Although isolated showers could reach the region for Saturday and Sunday night bringing a rumble or two with it.

