Winnebago Co. Courthouse closes early over electrical issue

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Winnebago County Courthouse, 400 W. State St., closed early Friday after an electrical issue forced the evacuation of the building.

First responders arrived just before 3 p.m. July 14. No one was hurt in the incident, although crews rescued someone trapped inside an elevator.

The 17th Judicial Circuit Court says cases impacted by the early closure will be rescheduled and the closure does not affect the Criminal Justice Center or the Juvenile Justice Center.

Anyone with scheduling questions can call 815-319-4500.

