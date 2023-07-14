A warm front rolls into the region with rain to follow

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The stateline was pretty clear and dry as thunderstorms have been keeping their distance until early Friday morning.

Rock and Boone counties did see Tornado Warnings today as a small storm system developed strong winds creating a funnel cloud. This funnel had enough rotation for the National Weather Service to believe a tornado could possibly form. It moved southeast at 20 mph into McHenry county but fortunately fell apart around eight in the evening.

Most of Thursday was mild and muggy with temperatures in the low-80s but dew points were kissing the 70s. Winds remained fairly calm coming in from the west and then the south between five and 10 mph.

As we move overnight into Friday we have a small chance of brief heavy rainfall from three in the morning until a little after seven in the morning. The remainder of Friday will be clear until more rain rolls back in around eight in the evening. This will bring some gusty winds up to 45 mph and brief heavy rainfall as well.

The rain will continue into early Saturday until around six in the morning. The rest of Saturday will remain dry and clear, with the possibility of some more rainfall occurring by Saturday night.

Sunday night could potentially bring some storms as well toward late evening but we will make sure to track that for you.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.