Walmart adding sensory-friendly hours at stores nationwide

Walmart is adding sensory-friendly hours at stores nationwide for back-to-school shopping.
Walmart is adding sensory-friendly hours at stores nationwide for back-to-school shopping.(Source: Walmart Inc.)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 5:21 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Walmart says it is taking steps toward creating a quieter shopping environment for those living with sensory disabilities.

The retail giant said its stores across the country will offer a quieter and more enjoyable shopping experience while helping get children ready for the upcoming school year.

“We are striving every day to create a culture where everyone feels they belong,” a spokesperson for the store shared.

The sensory-friendly shopping hours will take place on Saturdays in July and August from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. local time.

Officials said the stores will have dimmed lights without music playing or moving images on screens.

In areas of the country where school doesn’t return until after Labor Day, the sensory-friendly shopping hours will start on July 22.

More on Walmart’s back-to-school specials can be found online.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
An 11-year-old boy in Texas has gone viral after video captured him ringing a doorbell to ask...
‘I need some friends’: Video of 11-year-old bullied boy asking for help goes viral
The 775,000 square-foot national distribution facility is projected to be finished in 2025,...
Kraft Heinz distribution center coming to DeKalb
Michael Schuls
Teen killed in sawmill accident saves his mother’s life
Second round of thunderstorms possible in Rockford this afternoon
Potential tornado threat for Rockford region; what you need to know

Latest News

Kayleigh's Friday forecast - 07/14/2023
Bipartisan group of lawmakers introduce bill to speed up domestic chip manufacturing projects
Raheem King sentenced to life in prison for party bus shooting
This photo provided by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department shows a suspect captured by...
Las Vegas police officer found guilty in string of brazen casino heists could get life sentence