ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) -Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms this afternoon/evening. Highs will reach a humid 86 degrees. 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms on both Saturday and Sunday with highs in the mid to low 80′s. Cooler the beginning of next week and less humid with highs in the upper 70′s to low 80′s.

