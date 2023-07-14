Rockford UPS workers practice picketing

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - With thousands of UPS workers preparing for a massive strike that could disrupt supply chains locally and across the country, a “practice picket” took place Thursday in Rockford.

Workers have been holding these rallies to prepare union members and raise awareness of an impending strike on August 1 if they don’t reach a contract.

Dozens of local workers practice their protest outside the Rockford UPS facility. They believe the company should increase pay for all their workers, especially for working through the pandemic. Teamster’s Local 710 President Del Schaefer is a former UPS worker. He says UPS can stop this by talking to the labor union so they can reach a deal and return to work.

“When I started at UPS in the 80s, I was making $8 an hour. These people now are only making $8 more,” says Schaefer. “The bottom line is these people need more money and drivers have gone up almost $20-30 an hour in that time period part timers have went up $8. We need to take care of these part timers and make sure they can be successful in these jobs.”

