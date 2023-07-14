Rockford man gets life in prison for 2018 party bus massacre

Raheem King, 27, will spend life in prison for the triple murder in 2018.
By Meghan Schobinger
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 11:54 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A man convicted in August 2020 of murdering three people is sentenced Friday.

Raheem King, 27, will spend mandatory life in state prison for killing Daijon Sistrunk, Martavies Blake and Sean Anderson on a private party bus in April 2018. The judge said state law required mandatory sentencing for killing more than two people.

She also sentenced him to a combination of consecutive and concurrent prison terms ranging from five to 30 years on the remaining charges.

