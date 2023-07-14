Rockford man gets life in prison for 2018 party bus massacre

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A man convicted in August 2020 of murdering three people is sentenced Friday.

Raheem King, 27, will spend mandatory life in state prison for killing Daijon Sistrunk, Martavies Blake and Sean Anderson on a private party bus in April 2018. The judge said state law required mandatory sentencing for killing more than two people.

She also sentenced him to a combination of consecutive and concurrent prison terms ranging from five to 30 years on the remaining charges.

