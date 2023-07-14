Rockford leaders speak at downtown Embassy Suites Friday for Barber Colman redevelopment

Rockford city leaders make their voices heard about the Barber Colman redevelopment project again, this time inside a building that shares a similar past.
By Jake Pearson
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 6:35 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
23 News talks to leaders who hope the Barber Colman project sees the same revival as the Embassy Suites hotel in downtown Rockford.

Making an appearance at the event: Alderperson Gabrielle Torina. The Barber Colman building falls under jurisdiction of the fifth ward, Torina’s section of the city. She says she is willing to do whatever it takes to renovate the building and make it a prosperous part of the city’s downtown landscape.

“I think the embassy suites, it really was the impetus to really start the development of the entire corridor,” said Torina, “We have a train coming, we have other buildings on cedar street getting developed, we have two other buildings on South Main 700 and 301 South Main. It just goes together.”

Transforming what some call an eyesore into an economic success is something Kyle Bevers knows all too well. Bevers kickstarted reconstruction on the Amerock building with the Friends of Ziock, which eventually became the Embassy Suites in Rockford.

“Just the size of the project makes a big difference, this was $80 or $85 million, that’s going to be in the $400 million, that’s 5 times the size,” said Bevers, “Is it 5 times the benefit? I don’t know but it’s going to be a lot more.”

Bevers and his wife Marge believe the Barber Colman buildings history should be honored and represented as a legacy that will make the southwest side of the city proud.

“We see the same benefit coming to the city actually multiplied many times in terms of the investment and the economic return from Barbara Colman, even from here, which is wonderful,” said Marge, “We think that Barber Colman complex will be the same way.”

Alderperson Mark Bonne has made a gesture for Alderperson Janessa Wilkins, saying he will motion for a revote at Monday’s city council meeting due to her absence at last week’s meeting.

