Rockford Council members, residents react to possible Barber Colman project re-vote

By Mike Garrigan
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 10:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - After a narrow vote last Monday, one Rockford alderperson is calling for a re-vote next Monday.

At stake the $430-million Barber Colman Redevelopment Project.

Eldridge Gilbert Jr. is one of several Rockford residents who could be impacted by this re-vote as he is a life-time southwest Rockford resident.

“This was really the heart or part of the heart of the industrial complex here,” says Gilbert Jr. “I even have a great uncle who helped work as a brick mason on the northwest corner of the building.

Gilbert says he’s disappointed some Rockford City Council members are voting for what he calls the city’s marginalization.

“We have a lot of talent on this side of town. I would hate to see any further abandonment in this southwest quadrant of Rockford.”

But a 7-6 vote by city council members on a private labor agreement put this $430-million Barber Colman development project in jeopardy because the city’s developer, Milwaukee based J. Jeffers, warned of scrapping the deal if the PLA passed.

“To be in this space where this deal could go away is not in a space that I wanted to be in,” says 12th Ward Alderperson Gina Meeks.

On Thursday 14th Ward Alderperson Mark Bonne issued a statement saying he will file a motion for a re-vote so that 7th Ward Alderperson Janessa Wilkins, who missed Monday’s meeting, could have a voice.

Second Ward’s Jonathon Logemann was one of the seven council members voting for the PLA which ensures local unions will head the construction project.

“Nothing has changed to change my vote,” says Logemann. “This can be a transformational project, but I think the thing we need to focus on is we need to have local labor working on it. Because that’s what this project should be it should be a local project.”

“I think part of the issue here is the concern that there hasn’t been much movement between the developer and the union. I think that’s what’s holding a lot of things up,” says 10th Ward Alderperson Frank Beach.

Ninth Ward Alderperson Bill Rose says this is the first time city council has ever had to vote on a PLA for a proposed development project.

“I don’t think if you have a conscience, you can ignore this kind of blight,” says Rose. “This was really a political decision that was made by some of the alderman and I’m ok that I can sleep at night knowing I made the right vote.”

If everyone keeps their original vote and Wilkins votes ‘no’ to the PLA then it would be a 7-7 tie with the deciding vote going to Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara.

