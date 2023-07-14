Rockford Boxing Classic returns

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Rockford Boxing Classic is set to return on Saturday, Aug. 12th at City Market marking the second year of this event. The boxing classic will feature 15 bouts sanctioned by USA Boxing which will have some of the Stateline’s best and up-and-coming boxers along with a few fights between local police and fire departments. The classic serves as a fundraiser for the Rockford Patriots Boxing Club and marks a milestone for them as they celebrate their 20th anniversary.

The event will be broadcasted by NBA 2k league broadcaster, Jamie Diaz AKA “Dirk”. The Byron native will be making his ringside broadcasting debut.

