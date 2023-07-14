Rockford Boxing Classic returns

The Stateline’s best and up-and-coming boxers will matchup at City Market
Rockford Boxing Classic returns
Rockford Boxing Classic returns(WIFR)
By Michael Tilka
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 5:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Rockford Boxing Classic is set to return on Saturday, Aug. 12th at City Market marking the second year of this event. The boxing classic will feature 15 bouts sanctioned by USA Boxing which will have some of the Stateline’s best and up-and-coming boxers along with a few fights between local police and fire departments. The classic serves as a fundraiser for the Rockford Patriots Boxing Club and marks a milestone for them as they celebrate their 20th anniversary.

The event will be broadcasted by NBA 2k league broadcaster, Jamie Diaz AKA “Dirk”. The Byron native will be making his ringside broadcasting debut.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
An 11-year-old boy in Texas has gone viral after video captured him ringing a doorbell to ask...
‘I need some friends’: Video of 11-year-old bullied boy asking for help goes viral
The 775,000 square-foot national distribution facility is projected to be finished in 2025,...
Kraft Heinz distribution center coming to DeKalb
Michael Schuls
Teen killed in sawmill accident saves his mother’s life
Second round of thunderstorms possible in Rockford this afternoon
Potential tornado threat for Rockford region; what you need to know

Latest News

Illinois High School Association
Illinois high school football season set to begin; Belvidere vs. Guilford to kickoff Thursday night
Rivets General Manager chad Bauer says they are looking for around six more families to host...
Four Rivets picked for Northwoods League Great Lakes Division All-Star Game
Runners gear up for 24-hour race at Pinetum Mind Games
Runners gear up for 24-hour race at Pinetum Mind Games
Jimmie Johnson (left) and Chad Knaus (right) are among the headlining nominees for the NASCAR...
Rockford native Chad Knaus nominated for NASCAR Hall of Fame