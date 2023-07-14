Marshmallow’s Hope makes a splash in an epic water battle

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Realtors from across northwest Illinois gather for an epic battle in a thrilling showdown. However, this fight isn’t about contracts and commissions, it’s about supporting our kids. With a $10,000 prize, these realtors aim to make a difference and save lives.

The chosen charity for this action-packed water balloon event is Marshmallow’s Hope, which Laura Kane founded.

Marshmallow’s Hope is dedicated to helping children and teenagers struggling with mental health challenges and suicidal thoughts. The proceeds from this fundraiser will support counseling programs and Project 41-14, where teens collaborate to refurbish a home for a local military veteran.

Laura Kane says, “It’s just awesome that they’re not only promoting positivity within our community but also helping support such an incredible cause. It’s a huge blessing, and I’m thrilled to be a part of it.”

Marshmallow’s Hope aligns with the event’s mission by fostering compassion, building connections, and providing hope to families. Just like the shields used in the water balloon fight, Marshmallow’s Hope aims to be a protective barrier for children in the community.

The Realtors’ commitment to Marshmallow’s Hope and their dedication to raising funds for counseling programs will impact the lives of children and families in need.

Kane says, “If you are hurting, please know that you’re not alone, and you can reach out for help. Your life matters, and suicide is not an option.”

