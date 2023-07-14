Marshmallow’s Hope makes a splash in an epic water battle

By Miriam Nesemeier
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 5:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Realtors from across northwest Illinois gather for an epic battle in a thrilling showdown. However, this fight isn’t about contracts and commissions, it’s about supporting our kids. With a $10,000 prize, these realtors aim to make a difference and save lives.

The chosen charity for this action-packed water balloon event is Marshmallow’s Hope, which Laura Kane founded.

Marshmallow’s Hope is dedicated to helping children and teenagers struggling with mental health challenges and suicidal thoughts. The proceeds from this fundraiser will support counseling programs and Project 41-14, where teens collaborate to refurbish a home for a local military veteran.

Laura Kane says, “It’s just awesome that they’re not only promoting positivity within our community but also helping support such an incredible cause. It’s a huge blessing, and I’m thrilled to be a part of it.”

Marshmallow’s Hope aligns with the event’s mission by fostering compassion, building connections, and providing hope to families. Just like the shields used in the water balloon fight, Marshmallow’s Hope aims to be a protective barrier for children in the community.

The Realtors’ commitment to Marshmallow’s Hope and their dedication to raising funds for counseling programs will impact the lives of children and families in need.

Kane says, “If you are hurting, please know that you’re not alone, and you can reach out for help. Your life matters, and suicide is not an option.”

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
An 11-year-old boy in Texas has gone viral after video captured him ringing a doorbell to ask...
‘I need some friends’: Video of 11-year-old bullied boy asking for help goes viral
The 775,000 square-foot national distribution facility is projected to be finished in 2025,...
Kraft Heinz distribution center coming to DeKalb
Michael Schuls
Teen killed in sawmill accident saves his mother’s life
Second round of thunderstorms possible in Rockford this afternoon
Potential tornado threat for Rockford region; what you need to know

Latest News

Rockford city leaders make their voices heard about the Barber Colman redevelopment project...
Rockford leaders speak at downtown Embassy Suites Friday for Barber Colman redevelopment
Rockford city leaders make their voices heard about the Barber Colman redevelopment project...
Rockford leaders speak at downtown Embassy Suites Friday for Barber Colman redevelopment
A winner prevails in the 2023 Battle of the Badges
A winner prevails in the 2023 Battle of the Badges
Kayleigh's Friday forecast - 07/14/2023