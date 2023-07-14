Discount furniture warehouse opens inside Rockford’s Benson Stone Co.

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A Rockford furniture store offers customers a new way to shop, with price tags that won’t break the bank.

Benson Stone Co. opened The Stock Room, a warehouse packed with American-made furniture, inside its existing location at 1100 11th Street. Business owners say since the pandemic, inflation within the home goods industry has been off the charts and they wanted to do something to help.

“With all the inflation today, we’re also trying to keep furniture prices down and doing it just in the warehouse situation here, it keeps the prices down. Buying by the truckload keeps the price down a lot as well,” Benson Stone President Andy Benson said.

As part of its grand opening event, The Stock Room is offering deals on sofas and sectionals through the end of July. The Stock Room is open Mondays from 9am - 7pm, Tuesdays through Fridays from 9am - 5pm, Saturdays from 9am - 4pm, and closed Sundays. For more information about the store you can call The Stock Room staff at (779) 210-3423 or visit www.stockroomfurniture.com.

