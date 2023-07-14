Discount furniture warehouse opens inside Rockford’s Benson Stone Co.

By buying in bulk, The Stock Room is able to offer factory-discounts on its items.
By Laura Neuzil
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 7:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A Rockford furniture store offers customers a new way to shop, with price tags that won’t break the bank.

Benson Stone Co. opened The Stock Room, a warehouse packed with American-made furniture, inside its existing location at 1100 11th Street. Business owners say since the pandemic, inflation within the home goods industry has been off the charts and they wanted to do something to help.

“With all the inflation today, we’re also trying to keep furniture prices down and doing it just in the warehouse situation here, it keeps the prices down. Buying by the truckload keeps the price down a lot as well,” Benson Stone President Andy Benson said.

As part of its grand opening event, The Stock Room is offering deals on sofas and sectionals through the end of July. The Stock Room is open Mondays from 9am - 7pm, Tuesdays through Fridays from 9am - 5pm, Saturdays from 9am - 4pm, and closed Sundays. For more information about the store you can call The Stock Room staff at (779) 210-3423 or visit www.stockroomfurniture.com.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Paul Cheney, 67, was last seen in the Taylor Park area of Freeport. He is believed to be...
Police: Body of missing Freeport man found
Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
An 11-year-old boy in Texas has gone viral after video captured him ringing a doorbell to ask...
‘I need some friends’: Video of 11-year-old bullied boy asking for help goes viral
Second round of thunderstorms possible in Rockford this afternoon
Potential tornado threat for Rockford region; what you need to know
Several local businesses have either moved into or will have a location at Edgebrook. Whether...
Local businesses find a home at Rockford’s Edgebrook Shopping Center

Latest News

One Rockford organization throws its support behind the Barber Colman project but says it won’t...
Transform Rockford holds press conference for the Barber Colman redevelopment
One Rockford organization throws its support behind the Barber Colman project but says it won’t...
Transform Rockford holds press conference for the Barber Colman redevelopment
Carl Defay faces at least 60 years in prison in the death of 38-year-old Samantha Swan.
Carl Defay claims lawyer mishandled 2017 murder case
Convicted murderer Carl DeFay claims his lawyer mishandled 2017 trial