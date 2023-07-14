Construction underway for DeKalb’s Kraft Heinz distribution center

DEKALB, Ill. (WIFR) - Cheese, ketchup and mustard will soon be delivered out of DeKalb as Kraft Heinz plans to build one of its largest distribution centers in the city. The facility costs over $400 million and will be 775,000 square feet.

The Kraft Heinz facility adds to the existing Amazon facility and Meta Data Center in the area.

“I feel some pride that they would look at DeKalb with all the thousands of communities they could have looked at in the upper midwest,” said Bill Nicklas, DeKalb city manager.

The Kraft Heinz Company says in a statement: “DeKalb was chosen as the site for Kraft Heinz’s newest distribution center due to its prime location off a major roadway, direct access to the national railway system with Union Pacific, the strong local labor market, and the property tax abatement and incentive package in partnership with the DeKalb County Economic Development Corporation.”

“These are all essential pieces and if you’re checking a box this place over that place, these are things you want to look at,” Nicklas said.

All of these developments in DeKalb have Rock River region leaders pushing harder to attract companies using more than social media.

“We market through geofencing different locations,” said Pamela Fettes, Growth Dimensions-Economic Development for Belvidere-Boone County executive director. “We receive some leads with a software program that we work with.”

Growth Dimensions-Economic Development has an Enterprise Incentive Program that allows businesses to save on construction.

“That is available to businesses that are looking to build or expand or improve their assessment value in Boone County,” Fettes said.

Boone County leaders say they work directly with investors from connecting them to potential customers to helping work out their problems.

“Because if they’re successful then so is the community,” Fettes said.

Construction on the Kraft Heinz facility will be complete in 2025.

Leaders say the facility will be one of the largest in North America, distributing more than 60% of Kraft Heinz products throughout the country.

