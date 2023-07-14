Construction underway for DeKalb’s Kraft Heinz distribution center

Kraft Heinz plans to build one of its largest distribution centers in DeKalb. The facility costs over $400 million and will be 775,000 square-feet.
By Elisa Reamer
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 10:50 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DEKALB, Ill. (WIFR) - Cheese, ketchup and mustard will soon be delivered out of DeKalb as Kraft Heinz plans to build one of its largest distribution centers in the city. The facility costs over $400 million and will be 775,000 square feet.

The Kraft Heinz facility adds to the existing Amazon facility and Meta Data Center in the area.

“I feel some pride that they would look at DeKalb with all the thousands of communities they could have looked at in the upper midwest,” said Bill Nicklas, DeKalb city manager.

The Kraft Heinz Company says in a statement: “DeKalb was chosen as the site for Kraft Heinz’s newest distribution center due to its prime location off a major roadway, direct access to the national railway system with Union Pacific, the strong local labor market, and the property tax abatement and incentive package in partnership with the DeKalb County Economic Development Corporation.”

“These are all essential pieces and if you’re checking a box this place over that place, these are things you want to look at,” Nicklas said.

All of these developments in DeKalb have Rock River region leaders pushing harder to attract companies using more than social media.

“We market through geofencing different locations,” said Pamela Fettes, Growth Dimensions-Economic Development for Belvidere-Boone County executive director. “We receive some leads with a software program that we work with.”

Growth Dimensions-Economic Development has an Enterprise Incentive Program that allows businesses to save on construction.

“That is available to businesses that are looking to build or expand or improve their assessment value in Boone County,” Fettes said.

Boone County leaders say they work directly with investors from connecting them to potential customers to helping work out their problems.

“Because if they’re successful then so is the community,” Fettes said.

Construction on the Kraft Heinz facility will be complete in 2025.

Leaders say the facility will be one of the largest in North America, distributing more than 60% of Kraft Heinz products throughout the country.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Paul Cheney, 67, was last seen in the Taylor Park area of Freeport. He is believed to be...
Police: Body of missing Freeport man found
Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
An 11-year-old boy in Texas has gone viral after video captured him ringing a doorbell to ask...
‘I need some friends’: Video of 11-year-old bullied boy asking for help goes viral
Second round of thunderstorms possible in Rockford this afternoon
Potential tornado threat for Rockford region; what you need to know
Several local businesses have either moved into or will have a location at Edgebrook. Whether...
Local businesses find a home at Rockford’s Edgebrook Shopping Center

Latest News

Kraft Heinz plans to build one of its largest distribution centers in DeKalb. The facility...
Construction underway for DeKalb’s Kraft Heinz distribution center
Workers have been holding these rallies to prepare union members and raise awareness of an...
Rockford UPS workers practice picketing
Alderperson Mark Bonne says he will make a motion for a re-vote because one of the council...
Rockford Council members, residents react to possible Barber Colman project re-vote
Alderperson Mark Bonne says he will make a motion for a re-vote because one of the council...
Rockford Council members, residents react to possible Barber Colman project re-vote