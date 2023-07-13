Transform Rockford holds press conference for the Barber Colman redevelopment

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - One Rockford organization throws its support behind the Barber Colman project but says it won’t take sides in the city council debate.

Transform Rockford tells 23 News they just want the project to be finished, no matter what.

“See this building behind me looks awful and we want to make sure that that gets done and done right,” said Wally Haas, Transform Rockfords executive director.

According to Transform Rockford, any development with the Barber Colman building is a positive one, as they say the building has been an eyesore for decades. The group worries a private labor agreement on the project could delay or end progress on the building due to J. Jeffer’s request to bring in out-of-state workers.

“My biggest concern is that the developer, the J. Jeffers company, becomes so disillusioned with the city of Rockford that it walks away,” said Haas.

Transform Rockford says it will not choose a side on the city council PLA debate, seeing good in both parties’ motives. Some leaders say it does send the wrong message to other developers or companies considering a move to the Forest city.

“Will it kill it? I think from a J. Jeffers side I think they’re looking at that and saying, ‘oh that’s too much of a risk on our end’,” said Rudy Valdez, the chair for SWIFTT inc., “I’m still optimistic that it won’t be killed, but it’s hard to say because they’ve spent a lot of money.”

Rockford’s 7th ward representative, Janessa Wilkins, did not attend Monday’s meeting, therefore not casting a vote. With a potential motion for reconsideration from council member Mark Bonne, the buildings future is up in the air.

“I don’t know what plan b is, that’s actually a question for the administration and for the alderman, what’s your plan b? It’s not our role to figure out what the plan is, our role is to advocate for the community, advocate for every section of this community,” said Haas.

Alderman Gabrielle Torina, Rudy Valdez and other area leaders plan to speak at another news conference at 11 a.m. Friday at the Embassy Suites in downtown Rockford.

