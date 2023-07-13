Tornado potential cleared by evening but we’re not leaving the rain just yet

By Kayleigh Randle
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 10:32 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Wednesday was an active day with thunderstorms turning severe within the matter of an hour. Now, we are looking very clear with not much to be concerned with.

A tornado watch in Boone, Lee, Ogle, Stephenson and Winnebago counties developed around four in the afternoon only lasting a couple hours. The biggest concern with this storm was not only the tornado potential but also the damaging winds and hail in the area.

The rest of the night remained clear and dry as our severe weather threats passed on by. Thursday and Friday could bring more rain and storms but luckily not as severe as Wednesday mix.

