Runners gear up for 24-hour race at Pinetum Mind Games

Participants can compete in the six, 12, or 24-hour races at the games
By Michael Tilka
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 10:57 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
DIXON, Ill. (WIFR) - Not long ago, Lauren Wills had an idea.

“It started over coffee about three years ago, just the idea of it,” Wills said. “We said what would be more fun, let’s do a .44 (mile) loop around some woods.”

After the conversation, Wills helped found the Pinetum Mind Games at Lowell Park in Dixon. But the games are not meant to be easy.

“Essentially you have to battle your own demons to get through either six, 12, or 24 hours of running around in this circle,” Wills said. “No doubt it’s difficult because you get to a point where your body just feels beat up.”

With the race set to begin at 7 p.m. on Friday, July 14, organizers expect around 75 to be in this year’s races with various accomplishments in mind.

“We have people who come here for 24 hours for a certain amount of miles or who come just to have fun with their friends so they may not be going out for a high amount of miles, but for a lot of fun,” race organizer Jen Heller said.

Despite its simple yet grueling setup, organizers said they like to keep the event fun. Racers typically set up tents to rest in inside the track while they aren’t running and runners keep their minds sharp while on the track with things like riddles and games of poker.

Wills and Heller said some are hoping to break the 100-mile mark this year.

“We do have people who have big goals and that’s when you start to see the body go ‘no more’ but that’s when it’s the mind over the miles, it’s just a mental challenge then,” Heller said.

