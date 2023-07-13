Overnight fire in Rockford damages home, garage

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A fire in the early hours of Thursday left a home and garage with extensive damages.

Rockford Fire received the call just after midnight regarding a residential fire on the city’s northeast side at 5802 La Cresta Drive.

First responders showed up to find the home’s garage being fully engulfed in flames with the blaze spreading to the home. Crews started extinguishing the fire from the exterior of the garage while later arriving crews gathered the residents.

A man was found out front of the home, while a woman was found around at the backdoor with her cat. No one was injured.

After an hour and a half the fire was extinguished; the fire investigator that was called to the scene determined carelessly discarded cigarettes were the cause. Crews were on the scene for more than three hours to fully extinguish and overhaul the fire.

The fire did spread to the living area of the home, so the couple was not able to remain in the home. It caused around $100,000 in damages.

