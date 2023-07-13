Rockford native, Chad Knaus nominated for NASCAR Hall of Fame

NASCAR announced nominees for Class of 2024 HOF
Jimmie Johnson (left) and Chad Knaus (right) are among the headlining nominees for the NASCAR...
Jimmie Johnson (left) and Chad Knaus (right) are among the headlining nominees for the NASCAR Hall of Fame's Class of 2024.(Terry Renna | AP)
By Gia Lanci
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 7:13 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WIFR) - NASCAR announced the nominees for the NASCAR Hall of Fame Class of 2024, which included Rockford native, Chad Knaus. Knaus has 82 cup victories as crew chief for the seven-time cup champion, Jimmie Johnson, who has been added to the ballot as well. Knaus, the Jefferson high school grad, is also the only NASCAR crew chief to win five straight championships.

