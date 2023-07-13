Rockford native, Chad Knaus nominated for NASCAR Hall of Fame

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WIFR) - NASCAR announced the nominees for the NASCAR Hall of Fame Class of 2024, which included Rockford native, Chad Knaus. Knaus has 82 cup victories as crew chief for the seven-time cup champion, Jimmie Johnson, who has been added to the ballot as well. Knaus, the Jefferson high school grad, is also the only NASCAR crew chief to win five straight championships.

