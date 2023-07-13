Rockford City Council member asks for revote of Barber Colman project

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford city leaders may take another vote regarding the fate of the proposed Barber Colman Complex.

City council member Mark Bonne tells 23 News he will file a motion to reconsider a private labor agreement (PLA) that would require local union labor be used on the project. If that is approved, the council could vote as early as Monday night.

Last month, leaders OK’d a plan to redevelop the 26-acre Barber Colman property off South Main Street. Last Monday, the Rockford City Council voted 7-6 to move forward with a PLA.

The Milwaukee-based developer behind the project, J. Jeffers previously said the company would back out of the $430 million plan if a PLA agreement passed.

Janessa Wilkins, who represents Rockford’s 7th Ward, was not there for the July 10 vote, and Bonne says he wants to ensure all council members have the opportunity to weigh in and vote on the project.

