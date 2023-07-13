Rockford Alderperson to file motion reconsidering revival of Barber Colman Complex

(WIFR)
By Zoe Chipalla
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 9:28 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford city leaders may have the opportunity to vote again on the fate of the Barber Colman Complex.

Alderperson Mark Bonne tells 23 News Wednesday he will file a motion to reconsider a private labor agreement (PLA) that allows local union workers to re-develop the building. The vote will go before City Council Monday night.

Last month alderpersons approved a plan to redevelop the 26-acre Barber Colman property but last Monday Rockford City Council voted 7-6 to move forward with a PLA.

Milwaukee based project developer J Jeffers had said they would back out of the $430-million plan if a PLA agreement passed.

7th Ward Alderperson Janessa Wilkins was not there for last Monday’s vote and Bonne says he wants to ensure that all council members have the opportunity to speak and vote on the project.

