Kraft Heinz distribution center coming to DeKalb

The 775,000 square-foot national distribution facility is projected to be finished in 2025, bringing more than 150 jobs to the region.(City of DeKalb)
By Meghan Schobinger
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 12:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DEKALB, Ill. (WIFR) - City leaders announce a more than $400 million development Thursday for DeKalb.

Food company Kraft Heinz is bringing a 775,000-square-foot state-of-the-art distribution facility to the ChicagoWest Business Center.

Developers say the job is projected to be done by 2025, bringing more than 150 jobs to the region.

“We are very excited that Kraft Heinz will bring its worldwide reputation for quality products and services to our community,” Cohen Barnes, mayor of DeKalb stated.

Officials say DeKalb’s national railway access will make it easier for the food giant to drive supply chain efficiencies and quickly deliver to retailers and food service customers.

Kraft Heinz distributes name brands such as Maxwell House, Stove Top, Philadelphia, A1, CapriSun, Claussen, Jell-O, Crystal Light and Grey Pupon. The DeKalb facility will be responsible for distributing more than 60 percent of the company’s food service business and 30 percent of all dry goods.

“The DeKalb distribution center is expected to play a critical role in our larger distribution strategy,” Carlos Abrams-Rivera, EVP and president, North America Zone at Kraft Heinz said in part.

Krusinski Construction Company (KCC) will be the general contractor on the project.

Paul Borek, executive director of the DeKalb County Economic Development Corporation shares that this is a big move for the region when it comes to attracting global brands. “As one of the world’s largest food and beverage companies with global brand recognition, Kraft Heinz elevates DeKalb’s position as a food processing and distribution hub.”

