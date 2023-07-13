July 12 tornadoes takes Chicago area by surprise

By DJ Baker
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 4:58 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ELGIN, Ill. (WIFR) - Meteorologists in the Chicago area say Wednesday’s tornadoes are a good example of how quickly our weather can change depending on wind sheer and instability in the atmosphere.

At the start of the week, weather models initially showed Wednesday’s rain and storms ending in the early afternoon. We expected clouds to remain and winds to shift more toward the northwest. Even Wednesday morning, models suggested the main threat would be in the morning.

However, the front weakened as the storms passed in the early morning. This kept the winds coming from the south, bringing us warmer, moist air south. The clouds also started to dissipate and allowed sunshine to reach the ground.

These factors raised red flags for meteorologists. Weak surface winds came from the south and upper level winds rolled in from the west. This allowed for shear values to be very high.

Shear is the difference between wind speed and direction at the surface and through the atmosphere. Elevated shear raises concern for supercells, a type of strong thunderstorms, that could produce tornadoes.

Those quick shifts put meteorologists on their toes and forced them to hastily relay the threats to the public.

