Illinois high school football season set to begin in six weeks with Belvidere vs. Guilford to kickoff Thursday night

Most teams will beging the season on Friday, August 25
Illinois High School Association(WGEM)
By Michael Tilka
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 6:10 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - In six weeks time, the high school football season is set to return to the stateline as Belvidere and Guilford will be the lone game on Thursday night to start the season. The G-Vikes and Bucs played each other in week 1 last season as the entire NIC-10 played on Saturday to open the 2022 season.

Here are some notable matchups in the stateline throughout the season.

Week 1: Belvidere vs. Guilford (Thursday), Dixon vs. Stillman Valley, Winnebago vs. Lutheran, Fulton vs. Forreston, Sycamore vs. Dekalb (Huskie Stadium), Hiawatha vs. South Beloit

Week 2: Harlem vs. Hononegah, Byron vs. Lutheran, Lena-Winslow vs. Fulton, Forreston vs. Dakota

Week 3: Belvidere North vs. Boylan, Hononegah vs. Guilford, Lutheran vs. Stillman Valley, Dakota vs. Du-Pec, Milledgeville vs. Polo

Week 4: Guilford vs. Harlem, Auburn vs. East, Genoa-Kingston vs. Dixon, Dakota vs. Lena-Winslow, AFC vs. South Beloit, Polo vs. Ridgewood

Week 5: Belvidere vs. Belvidere North, Genoa-Kingston vs. Winnebago, Dixon vs. Lutheran, Fulton vs. Dakota, Rochell vs. Sycamore, Amboy vs. Ridgewood, Hiawatha vs. Milledgeville

Week 6: Hononegah vs. Boylan, Byron vs. Genoa-Kingston, Dixon vs. Winnebago, Lena-Winslow vs. Du-Pec, Amboy vs. Milledgeville

Week 7: Guilford vs. East, Belvidere North vs. Hononegah, Genoa-Kingston vs. Stillman Valley, Winnebago vs. Byron, Du-Pec vs. Fulton, Amboy vs. AFC

Week 8: Boylan vs. Guilford, Auburn vs. Jefferson (Saturday), Harlem vs. Belvidere North, Stillman Valley vs. Winnebago, Dixon vs. Byron, Forreston vs. Du-Pec, AFC vs. Hiawatha

Week 9: Guilford vs. Belvidere North, Byron vs. Stillman Valley, Lutheran vs. Genoa-Kingston, Lena-Winslow vs. Forreston, EPC vs. Dakota, Polo vs. Amboy

