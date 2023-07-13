Illinois high school football season set to begin in six weeks with Belvidere vs. Guilford to kickoff Thursday night
Most teams will beging the season on Friday, August 25
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - In six weeks time, the high school football season is set to return to the stateline as Belvidere and Guilford will be the lone game on Thursday night to start the season. The G-Vikes and Bucs played each other in week 1 last season as the entire NIC-10 played on Saturday to open the 2022 season.
Here are some notable matchups in the stateline throughout the season.
Week 1: Belvidere vs. Guilford (Thursday), Dixon vs. Stillman Valley, Winnebago vs. Lutheran, Fulton vs. Forreston, Sycamore vs. Dekalb (Huskie Stadium), Hiawatha vs. South Beloit
Week 2: Harlem vs. Hononegah, Byron vs. Lutheran, Lena-Winslow vs. Fulton, Forreston vs. Dakota
Week 3: Belvidere North vs. Boylan, Hononegah vs. Guilford, Lutheran vs. Stillman Valley, Dakota vs. Du-Pec, Milledgeville vs. Polo
Week 4: Guilford vs. Harlem, Auburn vs. East, Genoa-Kingston vs. Dixon, Dakota vs. Lena-Winslow, AFC vs. South Beloit, Polo vs. Ridgewood
Week 5: Belvidere vs. Belvidere North, Genoa-Kingston vs. Winnebago, Dixon vs. Lutheran, Fulton vs. Dakota, Rochell vs. Sycamore, Amboy vs. Ridgewood, Hiawatha vs. Milledgeville
Week 6: Hononegah vs. Boylan, Byron vs. Genoa-Kingston, Dixon vs. Winnebago, Lena-Winslow vs. Du-Pec, Amboy vs. Milledgeville
Week 7: Guilford vs. East, Belvidere North vs. Hononegah, Genoa-Kingston vs. Stillman Valley, Winnebago vs. Byron, Du-Pec vs. Fulton, Amboy vs. AFC
Week 8: Boylan vs. Guilford, Auburn vs. Jefferson (Saturday), Harlem vs. Belvidere North, Stillman Valley vs. Winnebago, Dixon vs. Byron, Forreston vs. Du-Pec, AFC vs. Hiawatha
Week 9: Guilford vs. Belvidere North, Byron vs. Stillman Valley, Lutheran vs. Genoa-Kingston, Lena-Winslow vs. Forreston, EPC vs. Dakota, Polo vs. Amboy
