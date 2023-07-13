How Wednesday’s rain in the Rockford area impacts the harvest season

NORTHERN ILLINOIS (WIFR) - While the measurable rain in the Rockford area Wednesday helps some crops this harvest season, others may see less yield from the rain’s inconsistency.

Urgent may be the best way farmers describe the need for rain a couple of weeks ago. Now that its fallen, some local farmers pray for consistency so some of their crops finish off the year strong.

Every year presents a different challenge for farmers like Steve Fricke and this year is no different given the inconsistent rain schedule.

“We got rain when we needed it, but not as much as we needed.”

While Fricke’s thankful for what mother nature gave Wednesday, he hoped for more.

“It’s not going to help the unevenness and setbacks that we’ve had from earlier lack of rain.”

Corn is one of his crops benefiting from the rain because of its higher moisture content this year. Even though it’s growing ahead of schedule, it will take a toll on his wallet come harvest time.

“We’re going to spend a little more on gas to get heat to dry it down and make sure that we can store it through the winter.”

The same can’t be said for wheat. Fricke says it might have to be harvested in the next 10 days because of the lack of rain. What’s supposed to be 60 pounds a bushel could be about 50.

“You see half of the fields tasseled even though it was planted the same day. The other half isn’t and that creates a concern as far as the yield down the road.”

Rockford farmer Brent Pollard says the corn and soybean crops are an area of concern for him on his farm, but he is optimistic for the end of the harvest season.

“We’re hoping we can get some more rains this year and finish out the year strong,” says Pollard. “Our soybeans are very short and haven’t filled out their roles yet. They always say that august rain makes grain and soybeans so we’re hoping we will get some August rains this year.”

Fricke says the ideal situation is to have at least three quarters of an inch of rain per week, preferably on Monday so it has time to make its way through the crops the rest of the week.

Although this farming season is impacted by drought, Pollard says it’s nowhere near the struggles farmers had in 1988 and 2012, when they lost significant number of crops.

