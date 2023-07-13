Four Rivets picked for Northwoods League Great Lakes Division All-Star Game

This year’s All-Star Game will be hosted by the Traverse City Pit Spitters
By Michael Tilka
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 5:49 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - After racking up a 27-19 record overall in the Northwoods League, four Rockford Rivets have been named to this year’s Great Lakes Division All-Star Game.

Representing Rockford this year includes OF Braden Duhon (McNeese State), RHP Nick Vollmert (Southern Wesleyan), and Notre Dame teammates IF Nick Demarco and C Tony Lindwedel. NWL field staff and media contacts cast ballots to determine teams this year.

The All-Star Game is set to air on Tuesday, July 25 at 7:05 p.m. on ESPNU.

